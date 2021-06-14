Novavax’s COVID-19 vaccine is 90% effective, study finds

Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine (Image: AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)
Novavax announced on June 14 that its COVID-19 vaccine candidate has been highly effective in phase-3 clinical trials conducted in the United States and Mexico, including against variants of the novel coronavirus.
The jab, codenamed 'NVX-CoV2373', showed 90 percent effectiveness in preventing symptomatic COVID-19 and 100 percent effectiveness at preventing moderate-to-severe infections, the American biotechnology company said.
The vaccine candidate, developed along with the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), demonstrated 93 percent effectiveness against variants of concern and variants of interest.
It also showed success among high-risk population -- defined as over age 65, under age 65 with certain comorbidities or having life circumstances with frequent COVID-19 exposure.
Doses for the two-shot regimen need to be stored between 2 to 8 degree Celsius. Thus, the vaccine, which is easy to store and transport, is expected to play an important role in boosting vaccine supplies, especially in developing countries.
However, the vaccine's rollout is expected to take more time. The company has said it plans to seek authorisation for the shots in the US, Europe and elsewhere by September-end and will be able to produce up to 100 million doses per month by then and 150 million doses a month by December.
The company has committed to supplying 110 million doses to the US over the next year and a total of 1.1 billion doses to developing countries.
In September 2020, Novavax had announced that the Serum Institute of India (SII) would manufacture 1 billion doses of its jab in 2021. It has similar manufacturing partnerships in other countries including Japan.
However, it was reported in May that the launch of the Novavax shot in India may face delay.
Vaccine alliance Gavi had announced in May that it had signed an agreement to buy 350 million doses of Novavax’s vaccine, with deliveries estimated to begin in the third quarter.Follow Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here