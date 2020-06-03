Pepsi signs migrants’ messiah Sonu Sood for Instagram campaign

Beverage company PepsiCo has signed Bollywood actor and “migrant messiah” Sonu Sood for one of its upcoming Instagram campaigns.

The campaign advocates contactless greetings and urges people to maintain strict social distancing norms to avoid contracting the novel coronavirus disease that has infected more than two lakh Indians already.

Sood has been hogging headlines since the imposition of the nationwide lockdown for dedicating his time and resources to ensure that thousands of stranded migrant labourers get to return to their families during this time of crisis.

He has gained more than three million followers on Instagram and the Pepsi campaign may help him broaden his fan base further as it may eventually be taken to other platforms too.

Notably, this will be Sood’s first big brand association. His earlier, lesser-known endorsements included the government-backed ‘Fit India Movement’ and fresh fruit seller ‘IG International’, reported the Economic Times.

Sood has primarily acted in South Indian films apart from a few supporting roles in a handful of Bollywood blockbusters, such as Jodhaa Akbar and Dabangg. He touched the heart of millions by helping poor migrant labourers reach their natives and also providing them with meal kits and sanitisers. Experts believe this act of generosity has more impact than star power, which is what the beverage firm possibly tapped into.

Commenting on this, brand consultant Harish Bijoor said: “We are passing through a phase of anxiety when celebrities putting out videos on workouts or exotic cooking won’t resonate as well with consumers, versus someone like Sonu who is actually going out there and working with and for people. The big star is no longer all that believable.”

Meanwhile, marketing expert Lloyd Mathias pointed out that it is important for brands to now uphold a larger social cause. He added, this Pepsi endorsement will also provide Sood with a good opportunity to upgrade his brand image.





