Bejoy Nambiar: ‘To direct a story written by Mani Ratnam was the biggest thing for me’

Bejoy Nambiar directed 'Edhiri', one of nine stories in the Tamil anthology film 'Navarasa'.

Bejoy Nambiar made his feature film debut 10 years ago with Shaitan, a twisted crime thriller. His latest work, a short film called "Edhiri", is one of nine stories in Navarasa - the Tamil anthology film produced by Mani Ratnam which released on August 6, 2021.

Based on the emotion of compassion or karuna, "Edhiri" is a "casting coup" of sorts with actors such as Revathi, Vijay Sethupathi and Prakash Raj. In an interview, Nambiar spoke about working with such industry stalwarts and directing a story written by Mani Ratnam himself, among other things. Edited excerpts:

There is a lot of anger in your earlier films such as 'Shaitan' and 'Taish'. One does not really associate compassion with your movies, yet you chose to make a film on the emotion for 'Navarasa'?

Even though I have dealt with anger and darkness in my films, there is a lot of empathy that I have hoped to create in the characters I have tackled. In fact, one of my own favourite films is David, which was all about compassion and forgiveness. So, it is an emotion I have tackled in stories in different contexts, but in Navarasa, it was the main theme.

Mani sir called me up and invited me to be a part of it. He told me that he is planning nine rasas and nine stories and I immediately said yes. Initially, I chose anger as my theme but two days later, Mani sir called and told me that Arvind Swami sir has picked anger and if I can choose anything else. From the ones that were remaining, I chose compassion.

Can you tell us about the filming of this movie?

There are some stories whose arc you can see even on paper but this story was in a slightly blind territory. I was hoping to push the writing and the staging of it, so that something more comes out of what is there on paper. That got filled when all these legends, including the cast and crew came on board. Mani sir and editor Sreekar Prasad guided me and made the process so enriching for me. All of them chipped in because I was definitely a bit out of my comfort zone as I was attempting something different. By the fourth day of the shoot, I knew I had something special and that I was getting more than what I had wanted.

Mani Ratnam wrote the story. And the dialogues were penned by Vijay Sethupathi. How did that happen?

First of all, I consider it a casting coup to get all these legendary actors to work in my film. On top of that, the biggest thing for me was that I’m directing a story written by Mani Ratnam. Then, once Vijay came on board to act in the film, my jamming sessions with him became really interesting. He ended up contributing so much towards the dialogue, that I started borrowing more and more time from him so that the dialogues sound the way he was talking. He sat with me on the entire screenplay and wrote the dialogues with me.

Vijay Sethupathi in 'Edhiri' - 'Navarasa'.

This year, you complete ten years of directing feature films. Your debut film 'Shaitan' was fearless. Do you see yourself as a fearless director?

I think it would be immodest of me to say that I am a fearless director. I am nothing like that. I am part of the rat race. With every film I make, I feel grateful and blessed that I have the opportunity to tell the stories I want to say.

Films have always been a passion and a medium I always looked up to. To be part of the film fraternity is a blessing and something I will never take for granted. Every project is a bonus for me.

The fearlessness will automatically seep in with the conviction you have in your story. It will seep into your craft, your storytelling and in the way you deal with people. The moment you are not convinced, it will show in your work and the way you approach your work.

I am always my first audience. When I was making Shaitan, I remember telling people that this is the film I want to watch, and that time, I wasn’t seeing films like this being made. I need to love the work that I do and for that, conviction is very important.

You are not someone who churns out movie after movie. Is that out of choice or has it been a struggle for you to tell your stories without succumbing to the commercial demands?

It has always been a struggle and I don’t see this struggle ending. The gaps in my filmography have been there when I am struggling to put something together. I don’t mind it, and I am not trying to gain any kind of sympathy by saying this. That’s the hustle you do. That’s how the industry works. You need to repose the faith in the audience and producers who are backing your film. At the same time, you are trying to put out material which is not mainstream and you have to constantly balance everything. It’s not just me. So many filmmakers constantly struggle.

Yes, the advent of OTT platforms has definitely liberated us because there are more options available for us to tell our stories but the struggle is very much there.

I have never sat back and taken a break. Ten days after the release of Shaitan, I walked out of a theatre and bumped into Anurag Kashyap. I told him I had come to watch Shaitan and he said, ‘bas kar na, kitni baar dekhega apni film (stop it, how many times will you watch your film)? Don’t you dare take a holiday for the next three years. I want you to keep pushing at it and make your next film’. Those words are still ingrained in my mind. It’s been ten years since then and I haven’t taken an official holiday. From then till now, the hustle is on.

Your movie 'Taish' also came out as a series on an OTT platform. Are you inclined towards making more content for digital media?

Yes, the format is interesting so I am definitely on for it. However, I am not saying that it’s all I will do. I consider myself a feature filmmaker. I have done something for digital and I am doing another one now. I am dabbling with it but my first love is always films.