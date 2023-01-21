Daler Mehndi falls for fake post on Prince Harry listening to his music

Punjabi pop icon Daler Mehndi on Friday tweeted an earnest message to Prince Harry after falling for a fake post about the British royal listening to his music.

Daler Mehndi shared a screenshot of a parody post from an unverified Twitter handle which read: “Prince Harry reveals music artist he listened to in his lowest moments in new book ‘Spare’.”

“In the times I felt alone and separated from my family, I always took time to myself to sit back and listen to Daler Mehndi. His lyrics resonated with me and got me through a lot,” the parody post continued, attributing the quote to Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, who published his memoir earlier this month.

Daler Mehndi, not realising the post was satire, said he was grateful that his music had helped Prince Harry through tough times.

“I am grateful to the blessings of Guru Nanak, my mom and dad, I created a unique Pop Folk Ethnic Music Style. Love you Prince Harry! God Bless you, in gratitude that my music helped you,” the Punjabi singer tweeted.

Prince Harry did talk about an artiste who helped him when he was low, but it wasn’t Daler Mehndi. He credited Jamaican singer Shenseea for music that helped him through tough times.

Harry’s explosive tell-all memoir Spare sold 1.43 million copies in just 24 hours in UK, US and Canada, creating a Guinness World Record for the fastest-selling non-fiction book of all time.