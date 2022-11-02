Amit Jain replaces Ashneer Grover in 'Shark Tank India'. 7 points about the new 'Shark'

Shark Tank India season 2: CarDekho co-founder and CEO Amit Jain is the new 'Shark' this season. (Screengrab from 'Shark Tank India' trailer)

Shark Tank India fans were in for a surprise after the trailer for the new season was released on Tuesday. Former BharatPe founder Ashneer Grover was dropped as a judge and CarDekho co-founder and CEO Amit Jain was roped in instead.

While Grover amassed massive popularity after the first season of the business reality show, the curiosity around Jain too has been palpable. So here are 7 things to know about the new "Shark".

1.) Amit Jain is from Jaipur and an alumnus of IIT Delhi.

2.) In 2006, Jain and his brother turned their garage into a makeshift office and launched GirnarSoft, a software outsourcing company.

3.) The idea for CarDekho occurred to the brothers after they visited the 2008 Auto Expo in New Delhi. "Our goal was to leverage technology and provide the best-in-class car buying or selling experience to the users. We set up a portal where people could come to find the right information and review cars before making the decision of buying," Jain wrote on LinkedIn.

4.) CarDekho turned profitable after 7 years and the company secured Series-A funding of $15 Million in 2013.

5.) The company is currently valued at $1.2 billion, Amit Jain claimed.

6.) The new "Shark" also believes in living in the moment and has a strong drive to build for the future while having a great time with his family.

7.) When asked about whether he makes most of his business from the head or heart, Amit Jain told Hindustan Times, "I think I am both, depending on the context. I am very objective most of the times. When it comes to people side of things, I am more heart and when it comes to business side of things, I am more head.”

The news season of Shark Tank India will be broadcast on Sony Entertainment and Sony Liv. The dates are to be announced soon.

