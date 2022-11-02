'We want Ashneer Grover': Fans as Shark Tank India Season 2 trailer drops

Sonly LIV has released the trailer of the second season of Shark Tank India. (Screengrab from video posted on Instagram by Shark Tank India)

Sony LIV has dropped the trailer of the second season of Shark Tank India, the Indian adaptation of the global startup reality show. But followers of the show were not too happy about the absence of BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover who emerged as the star judge in the first season.

The 45-second trailer, which features a conversation between a vegetable seller and a woman, shows the six judges or “sharks” in the end. The judges in the second edition of the hit show include Anupam Mittal of Shaadi.com, Ghazal Alagh of Mamaearth, Peyush Bansal of Lenskart, Aman Gupta of Boat and Vineeta Singh of Sugar Cosmetics, all of whom were part of Season 1.

“We want Ashneer Grover,” commented several people on Instagram under the second season’s trailer.

“Ashneer Grover should be in the show because his feedback is very healthy for contestants and viewers,” another Instagram user said.

Grover was the most popular judge on Shark Tank India Season 1.

The show received mixed reviews after its launch in December 2021, and also attracted some criticism for mistreating entrepreneurs. Grover became fodder for memes after he made aggressive remarks on startup entrepreneurs seeking to raise funding.

On one occasion, he told a contestant that he had never seen a product as disgusting as the one he was pitching. One of Grover’s line from the show – “yeh sab doglapan hai (all this is hypocricy)” –- is the one most visible in memes.

His punchlines and comments on the show inspired memes on social media. And along the way, he developed a huge fan base.

Grover, who was engaged in a legal battle with the BharatPe board, resigned as its managing director in April.