Moto G71 5G, G51 5G, G41, G31 launched alongside Moto G200: All you need to know

The Motorola G71, G51, G41, and G31 have been unveiled alongside the high-end Motorola G200. Of the four devices, both the Moto G71 and Moto G51 support 5G connectivity, while the Moto G41 and G31 are 4G smartphones.

Moto G51, Moto G71 Price

The Moto G71 5G features a starting price of EUR 299.99 (Roughly Rs 25,200). The phone is available in 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB configurations. The Moto G51 5G boasts a starting price of EUR 229.99 (Roughly Rs 19,350). The device arrives in a 4GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB configuration.

Moto G31, G41 Price

The Moto G31’s price starts from EUR 199.99 (Roughly Rs 16,800), while the phone comes in 4GB/64GB and 4GB/128GB configurations. Lastly, the Moto G41 will set you back EUR 249.99 (Roughly Rs 21,000) and arrives in two variants – 4GB/128GB and 6GB/128GB.

All four Motorola G series phones will be arriving in European markets in the coming weeks and will also roll out across select markets in Asia, Latin America, the Middle East, and India.

Moto G71 Specifications

The Moto G71 is powered by a Snapdragon 695 chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The 5G chip offers sub-6GHz connectivity. The Moto G71 also packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. The device sports a 6.4-inch FHD+ OLED display, although the refresh rate is limited to 60Hz.

On the back, the G71 5G opts for a triple-camera setup with a 50 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, and a 2 MP macro unit. On the front, the hole-punch cut out houses a 16 MP selfie camera. The handset is offered in Neptune Green, Arctic Blue, and Iron Black colours.

Moto 51 Specifications

The Moto G51 also features a 5G chipset in the form of the Snapdragon 480+ SoC, which is an overclocked version of the Snapdragon 480 chip. The phone packs the same 5,000 mAh battery but charging maxes out at 10W. The Moto G51 sports a 6.8-inch FHD+ LCD panel, although it boasts a 120Hz refresh rate.

For optics, the Moto G51 5G gets the same triple-camera setup as the G71. However, the front camera here has been downgraded to a 13 MP sensor. The device is offered in Bright Silver, Indigo Blue, and Aqua Blue colour options.

Moto G41 Specifications

The Moto 41 is more or less a 4G version of the Moto G71. The handset retains the same 5,000 mAh battery with the 30W charging support. It also opts for the same 6.4-inch FHD+ OLED display as the Moto G71. However, there are a few differences here, with the G41 using a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset.

The Moto G41 also features a triple-camera setup but uses a 48 MP primary sensor with OIS. The 8 MP ultrawide and 2 MP macro units are the same as those on the Moto G71. The Moto G41 features a 13 MP selfie camera upfront. The handset is available in Meteorite Black and Pearl Gold colours.

Moto G31 Specifications

The Moto G31 is also powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 chipset. The handset uses a 5,000 mAh battery with 10W charging support. You also get the same 6.4-inch FHD+ OLED panel with a 60Hz refresh rate. The triple-camera setup on the Moto G31 is the same as that on the Moto G71 5G. The G31 also opts for a 13 MP selfie camera. The Moto G31 is available in Mineral Grey and Baby Blue colours.

All four handsets run on Android 11 out-of-the-box but is scheduled to receive the Android 12 update in 2022. The Moto G71 and G51 feature IP52 rating, while the Moto G41 and G31 are IPX2 rated. Apart from the Moto G51, which uses a rear-mounted fingerprint reader, the rest of the three devices feature a side-mounted fingerprint scanner that doubles as a power button.