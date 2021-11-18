Moto G200 launched with Snapdragon 888+, 108MP triple-camera setup

Motorola G200 launched in Europe features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ SoC. The device could be the most affordable smartphone with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ SoC. There is no word on the Moto G200 India launch date at the moment. However, the company might launch it later this year or in early 2022 in India.

Moto G200 price

The Moto G200 price starts at €449.99 (roughly Rs 37,800). It comes in two storage options with 8GB of RAM as standard. Customers can choose between 128GB and 256GB storage options. The phone is launched in Glacier Green, Stellar Blue colours.

Moto G200 specifications

The Moto G200 features a 6.8-inch IPS LCD with a 144Hz refresh rate. It sports a hole-punch cutout at the top centre for the 16MP front camera. The display also supports the DCI-P3 colour gamut and HDR10.

It packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ SoC under the hood. Currently, the Vivo X70 Pro+ (Review) is the only smartphone in India to feature the flagship Qualcomm chipset. The Motorola smartphone is packed with 8GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage and a 5000 mAh battery. The phone supports 33W wired fast charging via USB Type-C.

On the back of the phone is a triple-camera setup. It has a 108MP primary camera with an f/1.9 aperture. There is also an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP depth sensor. The device runs Android 11 out of the box.