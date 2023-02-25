The Tech Weekender | Top news from the world of technology this week

15/15

Poco launched a new budget smartphone in India. The Poco C55 price in India starts from Rs 9,499 and will be available for purchase in the country starting next week. The Poco C55 features a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, an HD+ IPS LCD panel with a 120Hz touch sampling rate, a 50 MP dual-camera setup, and a 5,000 mAh battery with 10W charging support.