The Tech Weekender | Top news from the world of technology this week

Since the introduction of ChatGPT, the AI hype has been spiraling out of control. However, have you ever stopped to ask what powers this massive AI venture? New reports have emerged that OpenAI’s popular chatbot is being powered by not one, not two, but eight Nvidia A100 GPUs. These graphics cards currently retail for over $10,000 and unlike traditional Nvidia GeForce cards, the A100 card is designed with server cooling in mind. It is specifically tuned toward AI and high-performance computation instead of rendering 3D frames quickly for gaming.