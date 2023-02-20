WhatsApp rolls out picture-in-picture video calls on iOS

WhatsApp has begun rolling out a picture-in-picture feature for video calls on iOS.

The Meta-owned instant messaging platform was testing the feature in December last year with select WhatsApp Beta users.

The feature is meant to allow users to multi-task during a video call. It allows you to minimize your call window, and access other apps during the call. Your call will be placed at the bottom corner of the screen, in a small floating window, that can be full screen again by tapping on it.

The update for iOS also comes with other features. It will allow iPhone users to add captions while sharing documents, WhatsApp now has support for long subject names for groups, and users can create personalized avatars, that can be used as stickers in chats or as profile photos.

Earlier in the month, WABetaInfo found traces of a new feature in a beta build, that allows users to save disappearing messages.

Normally, messages that are set to disappear expire after a set period of time but with this new option they can choose what messages to save. All participants will be able to see the message, until someone chooses to remove them, at which point they will disappear forever.