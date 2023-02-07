English
    WhatsApp Status gets voice messages, private audience option and visual link previews

    The new WhatsApp status features will be available to all users in the coming weeks, the company said.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 07, 2023 / 02:56 PM IST
    Representative Image: WhatsApp logo cutout placed on a keyboard

    WhatsApp on February 7 announced a series of new updates as the Meta-owned messaging app looks to bolster its ephemeral status feature that currently allows users to share text, photo, and video that disappear after 24 hours.

    WhatsApp is introducing the ability for people to record and share voice messages up to 30 seconds on WhatsApp status along with status reactions that will enable them to provide a quick and easy way to respond to status updates from their friends and close contacts.

    For people sharing links on their WhatsApp Status, the messaging app will now show a visual preview of the link content. Apart from making the statuses look better, these previews will provide users a better idea of what the link is before they click, the company said.

