WhatsApp working on new text editor for drawing tool

There are three main features that will improve functionality in the drawing tool (Image Courtesy: WABetaInfo)

Meta-owned instant messaging platform WhatsApp is planning to revamp the text editor in the applications drawing tool.

The reliable WABetaInfo uncovered the redesigned text editor from a beta version of WhatsApp.



WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.3.4: what's new? WhatsApp is working on a new text editor for the drawing tool, for a future update of the app!https://t.co/NurzdhJsOF — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) January 26, 2023

It was previously possible to change fonts, but this updated interface makes it more intuitive.

The second feature is the ability to change text alignment. If you have used a word processing program, re-alignment allows to change to position text either to the left or right or in the centre. It works similarly here.

This will allow users to align text to be clearer if they are using pictures or videos in the post.

The third feature is the ability to change the text background. Like in MS Word, this will allow using different coloured backgrounds for your text, making them easier to read, or differentiate important words.

There are three main features that will improve functionality in the drawing tool. The first is the ability to switch between various fonts, using contextual options displayed on top of the keyboard.