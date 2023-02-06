English
    WhatsApp is working on pinned messages

    The feature will let you pin important messages in a conversation and make them easier to discover

    Moneycontrol News
    February 06, 2023 / 06:33 PM IST
    Representative image

    WhatsApp is working on the ability to let users pin important messages on top of the conversation, reported WABetaInfo.

    The publication discovered the feature in the beta version of the WhatsApp Business app for Android, and the feature will work both for individual, and group chats.

    (Image Courtesy: WABetaInfo) (Image Courtesy: WABetaInfo)