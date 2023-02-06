WhatsApp is working on pinned messages
The feature will let you pin important messages in a conversation and make them easier to discover
February 06, 2023 / 06:33 PM IST
WhatsApp is working on the ability to let users pin important messages on top of the conversation, reported WABetaInfo.
The publication discovered the feature in the beta version of the WhatsApp Business app for Android, and the feature will work both for individual, and group chats.
If you happen to get a message from someone who is on an older version of the Meta-owned chat client, then they will be prompted to upgrade to the latest build.
This is a nice Quality of life (QOL) feature that will make it easier to organise conversations in groups. It will also find use in individual chats, where it is sometimes tough to find a particular message.
There has been no announcement from Meta or WhatsApp yet, so we can assume that the feature is still in development. If it has made it into the beta builds, though, it shouldn't be too long before we see an official update.
