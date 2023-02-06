WhatsApp is working on pinned messages

Representative image

WhatsApp is working on the ability to let users pin important messages on top of the conversation, reported WABetaInfo.

The publication discovered the feature in the beta version of the WhatsApp Business app for Android, and the feature will work both for individual, and group chats.

If you happen to get a message from someone who is on an older version of the Meta-owned chat client, then they will be prompted to upgrade to the latest build.

This is a nice Quality of life (QOL) feature that will make it easier to organise conversations in groups. It will also find use in individual chats, where it is sometimes tough to find a particular message.

