    WhatsApp bans 36.77 lakh accounts in India in December

    The banned WhatsApp accounts in India include 13.89 lakh accounts that were barred proactively before being flagged by users.

    PTI
    February 01, 2023 / 08:39 PM IST
    Instant messaging platform WhatsApp on Wednesday said it banned 36.77 lakh accounts in India in November, marginally lower than the number of accounts it barred in the preceding month.

    In December, WhatsApp banned 37.16 lakh accounts in the country, including 9.9 lakh accounts that were barred proactively.

    "Between 1 December 2022 and 31 December 2022, 3,677,000 WhatsApp accounts were banned. 1,389,000 of these accounts were proactively banned, before any reports from users," WhatsApp said in its India Monthly Report for December published under the Information Technology Rules 2021.