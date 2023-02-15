WhatsApp reportedly working on a way to save disappearing messages

Representative image

In WhatsApp's latest beta for Android, the Meta-owned instant messaging platform is testing a way to keep disappearing messages.

Spotted by WABetaInfo, a new section called 'kept messages' has been introduced in the chat client that will allow people to keep messages they don't want to disappear.

Normally, messages that are set to disappear expire after a set period of time but with this new option they can choose what messages to save. All participants will be able to see the message, until someone chooses to remove them, at which point they will disappear forever.

WhatsApp will denote kept messages with a bookmark icon in the message bubble. They will be organized within the 'kept messages' section and users will be able to search through them to find what they need.