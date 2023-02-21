Microsoft's new AI can play Minecraft, but it won't be released to the public

(Image credit: Microsoft/Mojang)

Microsoft has reportedly created an Artificial Intelligence (AI) program that can play Minecraft, but it is only for internal testing.

The AI has supposedly been created using a different AI technology than Prometheus - the codename for the new Bing AI that uses ChatGPT.

As reported by Semafor, the program was demoed internally to employees and allows users to control the actions of their character in-game, by telling them what to do.

Insider sources claimed that Microsoft does not plan to include the feature in the public version of Minecraft, anytime soon.

What is impressive about the program is that it uses natural language commands to control your character.

If you have played Minecraft before, you would know that it is a game with many variables. It houses a complex crafting system, world-building system and combat system.

Interestingly, there is an entire project to recreate iconic cities and landmarks in the game, which also includes the Taj Mahal.

OpenAI, Microsoft's current partner for ChatGPT, has also dabbled in a bot that can play Minecraft. They achieved this by training it on more than 70,000 hours of gameplay videos.

To control each of those aspects with natural voice commands will be a game changer if it ever gets released.