Bain & Company partners with ChatGPT-maker OpenAI

US-based management consulting firm Bain & Company on February 21 announced a global services alliance with OpenAI to bring the artificial intelligence (AI) firm's capabilities to its clients globally.

Bain will combine its deep digital implementation capabilities and strategic expertise with OpenAI's AI tools and platforms, including ChatGPT, to assist its clients around the world in identifying and implementing the value of AI to maximise business potential, the company said.

“AI has reached an inflection point and we foresee a huge wave of change and innovation for our clients across industries. We see this as an industrial revolution for knowledge work, and a moment where all our clients will need to rethink their business architectures and adapt," said Manny Maceda, Bain & Company’s Worldwide Managing Partner.

"By collaborating with OpenAI, we’re delighted to have unmatched access to state-of-the-art foundation AI models, so that we can create tailored digital solutions for our clients and help them realise business value,” Maceda added.

Bain also announced that Coca-Cola is the first company to engage with the new alliance.

“OpenAI’s technology combined with Bain’s expertise will enable massive business transformation within the Fortune 5,000. Bain’s internal adoption of this technology is also setting a standard for their clients to follow,” said Zack Kass, Head of Go-To-Market at OpenAI.

Bain and OpenAI are also collaborating with software industry clients of the consulting firm, which includes companies involved in financial operations, human resources, customer relationship management, marketing, digital commerce, and service operations.

“This hugely exciting partnership is going to help us deliver more powerful AI solutions to our clients, and help them win as their industries transform with this generational shift in technology capability,” said Roy Singh, global head of Bain & Company’s Advanced Analytics practice.