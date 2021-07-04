Minecraft's Build the Earth project just added the Taj Mahal

The Build the Earth project started last year in March with the goal of creating a 1:1 recreation of the most iconic cities and landmarks

Build the Earth, a project dedicated to recreate a 1:1 replica of our planet in Minecraft just added another landmark. Taj Mahal, one of the seven wonders of the world has now been digitally recreated inside the game. The monument was built in 1648 by Shah Jehan as a memorial to his wife.

The project was started last year as a means to distract people stuck at home from the pandemic and give them something to do.

Speaking with Indian Express, project representative Andrew Krug said that the response had been overwhelming. The project already has 200,000 members from around the globe and that number is growing.

"We saw an incredible response,” said Krug. "But the best part about the project is that it allows people to see how amazing the planet really is, To see the places you have seen in real life in the game—or, for that matter, the places you haven’t yet—is a surreal experience."

There are 4237 ongoing builds currently happening for the project and cities like London and New York have already been mapped. When it comes to India, some parts of Mumbai, Bangalore and Varanasi have made it into the game including the Antilia, the home of the Ambani's.