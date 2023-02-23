Microsoft extends Bing AI to mobile and Skype, enables voice input

Voice input has also been enabled on desktop and mobile

Microsoft is now extending Bing's new AI features to mobile and Skype in preview. The company said that the new Bing experience will be available through the app and Edge browser on Android and iOS.

On Skype, Bing AI will allow you to add context to chat conversations or add further information. As an example, if you are planning a family reunion, you can ask Bing for suggestions on travel and weather or update your calendar with events around the time of your gathering.

Also Read: Microsoft increases limits on chat sessions with Bing AI

To enable Bing features on Skype, you simply need to add it to a group or individual chat, like you would a normal contact.

On the Bing mobile app, users can choose how they want their answers to be displayed - either in bullet points, simplified responses or text.

Voice input is now enabled on both desktop and mobile, allowing users to interact with Bing using natural language prompts. Those with access to the limited preview will also be able to access the new features from the home screen of the Edge browser app.

Also Read: Uber India to explore leveraging ChatGPT chatbot into its platform

While it’s clear Microsoft is moving fast to maintain its early mover’s advantage, it hasn’t been smooth sailing so far.

In the limited previews, users have found odd ways to push the AI chatbot to its limits, uncovering unnerving responses and erratic behaviour. It even threatened a user recently.