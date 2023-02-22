Microsoft increases limits on chat sessions with Bing AI

Tech giant Microsoft has raised the limit on chat interactions with its Bing AI which is being tested by users after it limited the queries that could be directed at the artificial intelligence (AI)-powered search engine.

Codenamed Prometheus, the search engine's new AI is based on the technology that powers OpenAI's ChatGPT.

During the initial days of testing, users found the AI gave factually inaccurate information and displayed some bizarre behaviour.

It told a user that it wanted "to be alive" and was "in love" with them.

Also Read | 'Goes haywire and kills everyone': Elon Musk likens Microsoft's Bing chatbot to AI villain

Taking 'turns'

In response, Microsoft limited the interaction with the bot to five turns per chat and a total of 50 turns per day.

The company describes a turn as a full query and response between the user and the AI.

When a user hits the limit, Bing prompts them to change the topic. Microsoft has increased the limits to six turns per chat and 60 turns a day.

Earlier, Microsoft also said long conversations on a topic tended to confuse the AI model, resulting in unwanted responses. It also instructed users to scrub context history each time they started a new chat, giving users a tool to do so.

Microsoft said its goal is to hit 100 turns in a day.

Also Read | Why Microsoft's new AI chatbot flat out refused to write a cover letter for a job

"These long and intricate chat sessions are not something we would typically find with internal testing," Microsoft wrote in a blog post.

"In fact, the very reason we are testing the new Bing in the open with a limited set of preview testers is precisely to find these atypical use cases from which we can learn and improve the product."

The Redmond, US-based technology giant said it will begin testing an additional option soon that will let users "choose the tone of the Chat from more Precise – which will focus on shorter, more search focused answers – to Balanced, to more Creative – which gives you longer and more chatty answers".