Microsoft AI language model, integrated into its search engine Bing, has some ethics. When a woman decided to put it to test by asking the AI chatbot to write a cover letter for her for a position in her company, it flat out refused.

"I'm sorry, but I cannot write a cover letter for you," the new Bing told her, Business Insider reported. Huileng Tan, a Singapore-based writer working for Insider was testing the new Bing when the chatbot told her that it would be “unethical” for it to write a cover letter for her.

“That would be unethical and unfair to other applicants,” was the chatbot’s response. The software, however, provided her with some tips and links to several cover-letter writing resources.

Some tips included: "Research the company and the role, and tailor your cover letter to show how you fit their needs and values" and "use a clear and professional tone, and avoid spelling and grammar errors,” Insider reported.

"I hope this helps you to write a cover letter that stands out. Good luck!” was also the final message from the AI with an emoji.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, at the presentation of the new Bing, said that it's important to develop AI that is "more aligned with human values, more aligned with what our preferences are — both individually and as a society."

ChatGPT, the AI language model from OpenAI, wrote a 270-word cover letter for the woman. While the new Bing may have failed to complete the task, Microsoft’s bot seems like a tad more human when it comes to answering questions like a human would.