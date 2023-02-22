English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Watch Today: MC PRO Masters Virtual with SMC Global @ 5pm. 
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Activision Blizzard employee, game data stolen by hackers

    The data contained employee details, contact information, and scheduled content for Call of Duty

    Moneycontrol News
    February 22, 2023 / 01:16 PM IST

    Activision Blizzard, the maker of popular games such as Call of Duty and Candy Crush, has reportedly suffered a data breach resulting in employee data, including contact and financial information, being leaked online.

    Content plans for Call of Duty were also stolen in the breach.

    When reached for comment, Activision spokesperson Joseph Christinat told TechCrunch that the company's security team "swiftly addressed an SMS phishing attempt and quickly resolved it" on December 4, 2022.

    "No sensitive employee data, game code, or player data was accessed," Christinat said.

    Also Read | UK’s competition authority says Microsoft Activision deal will harm gamers

    Related stories


    The statement contradicted twitter user @vxunderground. The user claimed that the unknown hackers managed to get into the system by successfully phishing "a privileged user on the network" and stole "sensitive work place documents" and scheduled content plans for their games, "dating to November 17th, 2023".


    This tweet was verified by Insider Gaming which managed to obtain the entirety of the data breach. The data contains employee contact information, salaries, and information on planned content for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, Call of Duty 2023 (Jupiter) and Call of Duty 2024 (Cerberus). 

    Also Read | Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick calls Sony out, says company is 'trying to sabotage' Microsoft takeover

    Activision not only hid the breach until the tweets were posted online, it also didn't alert employees.

    Speaking to TechCrunch, two employees said the staff were not allowed to interact with the press and information on whether their data was accessed was not disclosed.

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Invite your friends and family to sign up for MC Tech 3, our daily newsletter that breaks down the biggest tech and startup stories of the day

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Activision Blizzard #Call of Duty #data breach #video games
    first published: Feb 22, 2023 01:16 pm