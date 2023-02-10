English
    Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick calls Sony out, says company is 'trying to sabotage' Microsoft takeover

    Kotick told Financial Times that Sony's leadership team doesn't want to talk with anyone at Microsoft

    Moneycontrol News
    February 10, 2023 / 01:28 PM IST
    Kotick said that the authorities were confused as to who the competition was (Image Courtesy: Activision)

    Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick said that Sony is "trying to sabotage" Microsoft's proposed $69 billion takeover.

    In an interview with Financial Times, Kotick said that Sony's leadership, including Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan, have "stopped talking" with both Activision and Microsoft.

    He said that, "the whole idea that we are not going to support a PlayStation or that Microsoft would not support the PlayStation, it is absurd."

    Also Read | UK’s competition authority says Microsoft Activision deal will harm gamers