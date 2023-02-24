YouTube introduces multi-language audio for creators

(Image: Reuters)

YouTube has announced that it is introducing support for multi-language audio tracks, that allow creators to dub their videos for more reach.

The Google-owned video-sharing platform tested the feature with MrBeast, one of the most popular creators on the platform. The channel has already dubbed its popular videos in 11 languages.

While the technology for multi-language audio was built in-house at YouTube, the company said creators would need to enlist the services of third-party providers for the dubs.

YouTube said that during early tests for the feature, various creators uploaded over 3,500 multi-language videos in over 40 languages.

For viewers, the option to switch audio tracks will be available in the settings gear menu in videos, where you switch quality, toggle subtitles etc. The company said it will be up to the creators to decide what language they support.

In an interview with YouTube’s Creator Insider channel, Jimmy Donaldson aka MrBeast said that “It’s much easier to just run one channel than 12”, and it was far easier to have all of his content in one central place.

Donaldson said that it was “Simpler for fans,” as well since instead of having to follow separate channels, they can see the same video as everyone else on one channel.