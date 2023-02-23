YouTube reportedly testing high bitrate 1080p streaming option for Premium users

At present, users can simply switch to 1440p or 2160p (4K) for high-quality video streaming on YouTube.

YouTube is testing a new feature for its mobile users. The streaming service is reportedly testing a new option for streaming content on the platform. The feature is titled “1080p Premium” and is described as offering “Enhanced Bitrate” for paying users.

A user on Reddit shared a screenshot for a new ‘1080p Premium’ option with ‘Enhanced Bitrate’, sitting right above the regular 1080p streaming option. However, this option only appears to be available for YouTube Premium users. Tech Today speculates that the new “high-bitrate” 1080p option could address users’ desire to watch higher-quality videos.



It looks like YouTube is testing out a "high-bitrate" option for 1080p video. This is smart as a lot of people simply use 4K for the better bitrate. Having a high bitrate at 1080p would address that desire without the increased cost from 4K. https://t.co/dqKCG7XEdk

At present, users can simply switch to 1440p or 2160p (4K) for high-quality video streaming on YouTube. However, the new 1080p high bitrate option could offset YouTube’s operating cost for mobile users who want to watch videos of higher quality. Android Police also noted that the move appears to be similar to what Google did back in October, reserving the 2160p at 60fps for Premium users.

The company could also be separating 1080p videos into lower and higher bitrate tiers as reports have been coming in about YouTube content being lower of late. The move also comes at a time when longtime CEO Susan Wojcicki resigned after nine years in charge, which could mark changes in the company’s strategies.

YouTube Premium will currently set you back Rs 129 per month or Rs 1,290 for the entire year. Purchasing a subscription will remove ads from videos, give you access to background play, allow you to download videos for offline viewing, and YouTube Music Premium access. As of now, YouTube has not provided any official details of the new 1080p high bitrate streaming.