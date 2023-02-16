English
    YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki steps down, chief product officer Neal Mohan to take over

    Wojcicki, 54, said she will focus on "family, health, and personal projects I'm passionate about.

    Reuters
    February 16, 2023 / 11:00 PM IST
    Representational image. (Photo: Christian Wiediger via Unsplash)

    YouTube Chief Executive Officer Susan Wojcicki will be stepping down after nine years at the helm of the world's largest online video platform, she said in a blog post on Thursday.

    YouTube's chief product officer, Neal Mohan, will be the new head of YouTube, she said.

    Wojcicki, 54, said she will focus on "family, health, and personal projects I'm passionate about." Wojcicki, who was previously a senior vice president for ad products at Google, became CEO of YouTube in 2014.

    She was among Google's earliest employees and has been with the parent company Alphabet Inc for nearly 25 years.

    Before Google, Wojcicki worked at Intel Corp and Bain & Company.

