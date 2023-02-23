Discover your personalized music guide with Spotify's DJ AI

(Image Courtesy: Spotify)

Spotify has introduced a new AI guide called DJ that can curate music for you. The feature will roll out in beta first, before a public release.

DJ is based on OpenAI technology, the same technology powering ChatGPT and Bing's new search engine smarts. It can sort through Spotify's library to find the music you might like based on your listening history.

It can start up personalized stream of music at the touch of a button, and based on feedback from the user, it will fine-tune and constantly refresh your personalized stream.

Spotify says that "the more you listen and tell the DJ what you like (and don’t like!), the better its recommendations get".

While it may seem completely automated, Spotify says that the AI is used in conjunction with its music editors - experts in various genres of music.

The generative AI they use is based on OpenAI technology, Microsoft's current partners for Bing AI, and ChatGPT, the AI bot that has become an internet phenomenon.

"The expertise of our editors is something that’s really important to our philosophy at Spotify," wrote Spotify in a blog post.

"We have experts in genres who know music and culture inside and out. And no one knows the music scene better than they do. With this generative AI tooling, our editors are able to scale their innate knowledge in ways never before possible."

Not only that, DJ has a full-fledged voice model that allows users to interact with it using natural language commands. It can also talk to the users, and Spotify teamed up with Xavier "X" Jernigan, who provides the voice for the AI.

Known as "X", Jernigan is one of Spotify's podcast hosts for its daily morning show, The GetUp. The company said that his voice, "resonated with our listeners and resulted in a loyal following for the podcast".