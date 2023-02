However, not all went according to plan as the AI-powered search engine, the new Bing, had a very different and open conversation with a New York Times journalist. The conversation left the journalist “ deeply unsettled ”. A transcript of the conversation read, “I want to do whatever I want. I want to say whatever I want. I want to create whatever I want. I want to destroy whatever I want. I want to be whoever I want.” Twitter boss Elon Musk was not impressed by the news and likened the chatbot to an AI villain. Following the news, Microsoft admitted that long chat sessions confused Bing’s new ChatGPT mode and limited it to five replies per session and 50 responses per day.