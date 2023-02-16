Github's OpenAI-powered Copilot for Business now available for $19 per month

GitHub also announced new features for Copilot including an enhanced version of OpenAI's model, security vulnerability filtering, support for VPN proxies, and a simplified sign-up experience.

After a short beta test, GitHub has announced that its enterprise AI code completion tool, Copilot for business, is now available for $19 per month.

Copilot, developed in partnership with OpenAI, is an AI-based coding tool, that can analyze programming code and recommend new lines, run tests on existing code and create complex algorithms.

In a blog post, Github said that over 400 organizations were already using Copilot for Business and it was already generating 46 percent of code across all programming languages, and, "61 percent among developers using Java".

In an interview with TechCrunch, GitHub CEO Thomas Dohmke remarked that team was now ready for a rollout to, "organizations, companies, teams, enterprises — really everybody. In fact, we already have more than 400 organizations that are on Copilot for Business at launch and we see tremendous interest.”

Dohmke told TechCrunch that the team would keep adding new features as they become available on Microsoft's Azure OpenAI service.