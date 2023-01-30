English
    Microsoft, GitHub and OpenAI appeal to dismiss copyright lawsuit

    The lawsuit in question accuses the companies of using licensed code in GitHub's Copilot tool

    Moneycontrol News
    January 30, 2023 / 05:19 PM IST

    Microsoft, GitHub and OpenAI have teamed up to appeal for a dismissal of a lawsuit, that blames them for violating copyrights.

    As reported by Reuters, the lawsuit alleges that the companies used copyrighted code to build GitHub's AI Copilot tool.

    GitHub's Copilot is an Artificial Intelligence (AI) based code completion tool, that can understand and provide suggestions to finish code, and even let you adjust the suggested code to your liking.