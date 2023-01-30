English
    How to identify ChatGPT text or code? Indian law enforcement officials scurry to find forensic tools

    The potential for misuse of the new AI wonder for writing better phishing emails and codes has piqued the interest of the cops.

    Aihik Sur
    January 30, 2023 / 11:22 AM IST
    ChatGPT has been in the news for reportedly aiding in creating malware and composing email texts for phishing campaigns, making it a new cyber threat to deal with (Image Courtesy: Nurphoto via Getty Images)

    The scamsters whose phishing emails and messages you could easily identify from the crude sentence creation and factual mistakes have a new powerful tool at hand and that has left law enforcement officials in India worried.

    ChatGPT, the conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform developed by Microsoft-backed OpenAI, has taken the world by storm with users finding its use in varied fields such as content writing, coding and so on.

    However, ChatGPT has also been in the news for reportedly aiding in creating malware and composing email texts for phishing campaigns. This has aroused the interest of law enforcement officials, who now have a new cyber-related threat to deal with.

    At an online discussion organised to discuss ChatGPT-related cyber attacks, the superintendent of the Uttar Pradesh Cyber Crime cell Triveni Singh, and other law enforcement officials, enquired regarding the availability of cyber forensic tools to tackle attacks using the AI platform.