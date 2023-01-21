CEOs use ChatGPT to write emails, speeches: ‘Efficiency and productivity is…’

Coursera CEO Jeff Maggioncalda is among those amazed by the power of ChatGPT.

ChatGPT, an artificial intelligence-powered chatbot, has amazed, and terrified, the internet with its ability to write academic essays, speeches and answer deep questions about life.

Tech leaders are increasingly speaking about how transformational it will be for businesses. Others are concerned about the jobs it will possibly eliminate.

Naturally, the chatbot, developed by Open AI, was a hot topic of discussion at the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos.

At the event, Jeff Maggioncalda, the chief executive officer of Coursera, the US-based online course provider, said he used ChatGPT as a "thought partner and writing assistant", CNN reported.

Davos 2023: CEOs buzz about ChatGPT-style AI at World Economic Forum

He said he tells the chatbot, that has shown an unprecedented grasp of instructions, to write speeches for him in a mixture of tones -- friendly, authoritative and upbeat.

Maggioncalda said with ChatGPT as a helper, he felt his productivity was much higher.

"I’m just thinking about my cognitive ability with this tool," he told CNN. "Versus before, it’s a lot higher, and my efficiency and productivity is way higher.”

The coursera CEO is of the view that those who don't employ ChatGPT will find themselves at a disadvantage very soon.

He revealed plans to integrate ChatGPT with Coursera.

"The power of this technology definitely keeps me awake," he said in a separate interview, to Moneycontrol. "I have been awake for 45 days – I use ChatGPT. It can create new things - it's extraordinary. It’s early, it’s dangerous and it can disrupt things."

Christian Lanng, who heads software company, Tradeshift is another leader who has been using ChatGPT.

He told CNN he writes emails using it, adding that no could tell them apart from those written manually.

Among other companies who recognise ChatGPT's potential is Microsoft, that is considering investing $10 billion in OpenAI.

CEO Satya Nadella has said chatbot could serve as a co-pilot for professionals.