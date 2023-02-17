Samsung begins early deliveries of Galaxy S23 series for pre-order customers

The Samsung Galaxy S23 series has been available for pre-booking in India since early February. Samsung is now commencing early deliveries for customers who have pre-booked the Galaxy S23 smartphones today, February 17, 2023. Pre-booking of Galaxy S23 series will end on February 23, 2023.

Samsung on February 17 began early deliveries of its Galaxy S23 series, which has been available for booking in India since early February.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 series, which will be available for booking till February 23, has got a tremendous response, with a record 1,40,000 orders booked in the first 24 hours.

Galaxy S22 series, which was launched last year, too, got an enthusiast response, but the S23 bookings easily surpassed it, with 60 percent of consumers opting for the premium Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+ price

The Samsung Galaxy S23 price in India is set at Rs 74,999 for the base 8GB/128GB model, while the top-end 8GB/256GB variant is priced at Rs 79,999. The Galaxy S23 Plus base 8GB/256GB model comes with a price tag of Rs 94,999 and the 8GB/512GB model Rs 1,04,999.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Price in India

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra starts at Rs 1,24,999, for the 12GB/256GB configuration, Rs 1,34,999 for the 12GB/512GB model and Rs 1,54,999 for 12GB/1TB versions.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S23 Series First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy S23 series Pre-booking Offers

Customers pre-booking Galaxy S23 Ultra can get Galaxy Watch4 LTE Classic and Galaxy Buds2 at a special price of Rs 4,999. Those booking Galaxy S23+ can get Galaxy Watch4 BT at a special price of Rs 2,999. Customers booking Galaxy S23 get a storage upgrade offer worth Rs 5,000.

All consumers can avail bank cashback worth Rs 8,000 Consumers can also opt for 24 months no-cost EMI for Galaxy S23 series.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Colour Variants

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is offered in green, phantom black and cream. The Galaxy S23 Ultra will also be available in red, graphite, lime, and sky blue exclusively on Samsung.com.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus comes in phantom black and cream, while the vanilla S23 is available in phantom black, cream, green, and lavender finishes.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra launched: Check features, price and other details

Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus launched: Check specs, price and other features