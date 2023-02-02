Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus launched: Check specs, price and other features

The Samsung Galaxy S23 series has officially been unveiled in India and around the world. The line-up consists of the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and Galaxy S23 Ultra. For details about the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, head on over to this link. Without any further delays, here’s a detailed look at the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus.

Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus Price

First off, the Samsung Galaxy S23 price starts from $799 (roughly Rs 65,500) for the base 8GB/128GB model. The vanilla Galaxy S23 also comes in 8GB/256GB and 8GB/512GB configurations

The Samsung Galaxy S23+ features a starting price of $999 (roughly Rs 81,900) for the base 8GB/256GB model. The Galaxy S23 Plus also comes in an 8GB/512GB configuration.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Series India

Read More

The Samsung Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus will be available pre-order starting today and will go on sale from February 17. Samsung will announce the availability and pricing of the Galaxy S23 series in India later today.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S23 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. However, for the first time, Samsung has teamed up with Qualcomm to use a custom version of the flagship Snapdragon chip for the Galaxy S23 series. Additionally, the Galaxy S23 comes with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

The Galaxy S23 sports a 6.1-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED display. The LTPO panel boasts a scalable refresh rate between 1Hz to 120Hz. The screen also supports HDR10+ and Samsung's Vision Booster feature to improve outdoor visibility. The Galaxy S23 is protected by Gorilla Glass 2 on the front and back, while the frame is made of grade aluminium.

For optics, the Galaxy S23 gets a triple-camera setup on the back with a 50 MP primary sensor with OIS. The main camera is paired with a 12 MP ultrawide unit and a 10 MP telephoto shooter with OIS and 3x zoom. On the front, there’s a new 12 MP selfie camera. Samsung has announced several new camera features to the Galaxy S23 series

Samsung has also increased the battery capacity of the vanilla S23 to 3,900 mAh, while charging support remains the same at 25W wired and 15W wireless. The Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus runs on Android 13 with One UI 5.1 out of the box. Moreover, the Samsung promises four years of OS updates and five years of security updates with the S23 line-up.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus Specifications