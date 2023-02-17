Ransomware group Clop mass hacks 130 US organisations

The group managed to exploit GoAnywhere to gain access to the network of Community Health Systems, (Representative Image)

Russian ransomware group Clop has claimed responsibility for a data breach on a US hospital network.

The data breach stems from a vulnerability in software known as GoAnywhere, a file transfer tool to send and share large data sets securely.

The group managed to exploit GoAnywhere to gain access to the network of Community Health Systems (CHS), a US-based healthcare provider, with a network of 80 hospitals in 16 states.

CHS was notified by Forta, the developers of GoAnywhere, of a security breach, that has resulted in unauthorised access to protected health information of up to 1 million patients in the network.

As reported by TechCrunch, CHS has confirmed the breach and said that it would notify the affected patients, and would offer them identity theft protection services. It did not disclose the type of data that was leaked.

Clop, the ransomware group, has claimed responsibility for data breaches on organisations that use Forta's compromised software, and said that it had already mass hacked 130 organisations.

This is the second known data breach at CHS. In 2014, Chinese hackers breached the network to steal data on 4.5 million patients.