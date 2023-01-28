English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Register Now : Nifty Banker 3.0 | India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference.
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    FBI infiltrates ransomware group Hive's networks, disrupts ransom campaigns worth $130 million

    Since infiltrating Hive’s networks in July 2022, the FBI has provided over 300 decryption keys to victims of the group's ransom campaigns

    Moneycontrol News
    January 28, 2023 / 01:53 PM IST
    FBI infiltrate's ransomware group Hive's networks

    FBI infiltrate's ransomware group Hive's networks

    The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) has announced that it has managed to covertly infiltrate's ransomware group Hive's networks, and disrupted ransom campaigns worth $130 million.

    In a release shared with the press, the DOJ stated that the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) successfully infiltrated Hive's networks in July 2022, and has since provided over 300 decryption keys to victims of the group's ransom campaigns.

    They have also distributed an additional 1,000 decryption keys to the group's previous targets. The DOJ announced that in conjunction with German law enforcement, and Netherland's National High Tech Crime Unit, it has now seized control of the group's servers and websites.

    “Cybercrime is a constantly evolving threat. But as I have said before, the Justice Department will spare no resource to identify and bring to justice, anyone, anywhere, who targets the US with a ransomware attack," said Attorney General Merrick B Garland.