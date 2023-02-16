Oppo Find N2 Flip hits global markets to take on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: Check Price, Specifications, Availability

The Oppo Find N2 Flip has officially been unveiled globally. The Find N2 Flip debuts as Oppo’s first clamshell folding smartphone and was first unveiled in China at Oppo INNO Day 2022 back in December. The Find N2 Flip is aimed at bringing competition to the foldable smartphone market, primarily to the Galaxy Z Flip 4 (Review).

Oppo Find N2 Flip Price

The Oppo Find N2 Flip price is set at £849 (roughly Rs 84,500) in the UK for the 8GB/256GB model. The Find N2 Flip comes in Astral Black and Moonlit Purple colour options. Additionally, Oppo’s latest foldable smartphone is also available in other regions in Europe, while the phone will also hit Indian markets soon. The Oppo Find N2 Flip price in India is expected to start from under Rs 80,000.

Oppo Find N2 Flip Specifications

The Oppo Find N2 Flip is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC paired with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Oppo’s Flip smartphone also features the MariSilicon X NPU onboard for enhanced image processing. The Oppo Find N2 Flip also boasts the largest battery capacity of any Flip smartphone at 4,300 mAh and supports 44W fast charging.

The Oppo Find N2 Flip sports a primary 6.8-inch AMOLED LTPO display with a peak brightness of 1,600 nits. The screen’s refresh rate can scale between 1Hz up to 120Hz. The panel supports HDR10+ and 97 percent DCI-P3 coverage. On the front, there’s a 3.62-inch cover OLED display with a resolution of 382 x 720 pixels and a 60Hz refresh rate.

It runs Android 13 based ColorOS 13 out of the box. The Find N2 Flip uses Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the outside, weighs 191 grams and measures 16mm thick when folded. For optics, the Find N2 Flip gets a dual-camera setup on the back co-engineered with Hasselblad a 50 MP Sony IMX890 primary sensor and an 8 MP Sony IMX355 ultrawide unit with a 112-degree FoV.

The inner display has a 32 MP selfie camera on top, although the main cameras can also be used to capture selfies thanks to large cover screen. The outer display can be used as viewfinder for selfies, to check certain apps like weather, and even change some settings on the device. Stay tuned for information about the Oppo Find N2 Flip launch date in India.

