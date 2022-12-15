Oppo Inno Day 2022 Highlights: Oppo launches OHealth H1 health monitor, MariSilicon Y SoC for Bluetooth Audio, Air Glass 2

The three new innovative products include the OHealth H1, MariSilicon Y, and Air Glass 2.

At Oppo Inno Day 2022, the company unveiled three new products in smart health technology to help users enjoy a smarter life. The three new innovative products include the OHealth H1, MariSilicon Y, and Air Glass 2. Oppo also said that it invested a significant amount of resources in developing its smart health technology.

But before we dive into the details of the three innovative smart health products, it’s worth noting that Oppo’s new foldable smartphones are arriving later today. The Oppo Find N2 and Find N2 Flip are launching in China today, December 15, at 04:00 pm local time. Now back to Oppo Inno Day 2022.

Oppo OHealth H1 Family Health Monitor

First off is the new OHealth brand, and the first product under it the OHealth H1 family health monitor. The OHealth H1 combines six health data monitoring functions intended for family use into a single device, including measurement of blood oxygen, ECG, heart and lung auscultation, heart rate, body temperature and sleep tracking.

Oppo’s health monitor weighs just 95 grams, allowing you to conveniently carry it wherever you go. The aim being to integrate regular health measurements into daily routines. Oppo notes, “The OHealth H1 sets the stage for OPPO’s ambition to build a bridge to better healthcare, offering smart, professional, and convenient healthcare solutions to users, hospitals, and clinics.”

MariSilicon Y

Following the launch of last year’s MariSilicon X dedicated imaging NPU for some Oppo smartphones, the company has unveiled a new member to the family – the MariSilicon Y Bluetooth audio SoC. The MariSilicon Y chip is among the first to use advanced N6RF process technology. MariSilicon Y introduces a new self-developed Pro Bluetooth Pack that helps increase Bluetooth bandwidth by 50 percent compared with the highest spec Bluetooth SoC available.

The MariSilicon Y can transmit an unprecedented 24-bit/192kHz ultra-clear lossless audio through Bluetooth, making it a first. This is possible due to the chip’s exclusive URLC codec technology and a dedicated NPU with up to 590 GOPS of on-device computing power. Oppo says that devices empowered by MariSilicon Y will allow users to enjoy top digital audio quality through wireless Bluetooth ear buds and headphones.

Oppo Air Glass 2

Oppo also launched the Air Glass 2, its latest Assisted Reality glasses. The glasses are extremely light, weighing approximately 38 grams and feature the world's first resin SRG-diffractive waveguide lens developed by Oppo. These lenses will support vision correction, while further customisation will make them almost identical to regular glasses.

The Air Glass 2 will also be able to make phone calls, conduct real-time translation, provide location-based navigation, convert voice into text for people with hearing impairments, and provide many more smart experiences.