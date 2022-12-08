Oppo Find N2, Find N2 Flip launch date confirmed for December 15

Oppo recently announced the date for its upcoming Inno Day 2022, its annual tech event. Now, the smartphone maker has confirmed the launch of two new foldable smartphones at the event – the Oppo Find N2 series, which will include the horizontal folding Find N2 and a clamshell folding smartphone, presumably the Find N2 Flip.

The Oppo Find N2 and Find N2 Flip are launching in China on December 16 at 16:00 local time. This is a day after Oppo’s Inno Day 2022 event, which commences on December 14. Guests can join the event online by visiting the company’s official website.

Oppo uses its Inno Day event to focus on upcoming technologies and hardware innovation that will be used in future Oppo devices. At last year’s event, Oppo announced its new brand proposition “Inspiration Ahead”, and its first self-developed imaging NPU, MariSilicon X, and launched its first foldable phone, Oppo Find N.

Eventually, the NPU also made its way to the company’s Reno series. The Oppo Find N2 series might also be the first in the company's line-up to use the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

Apart from the Find N2 and Find N2 Flip, Oppo could also announce an update version of its MariSilicon X NPU. We should get more details about Oppo’s upcoming foldable smartphones in the coming days. Apart from their outline, little details about the Find N2 series have been provided but the two foldables have leaked in the past.