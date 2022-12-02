English
    Oppo Find N2, Find N2 Flip key specifications tipped, hinting towards imminent launch

    The Oppo Find N2 Flip will debut as the company’s first clamshell folding smartphone.

    Moneycontrol News
    December 02, 2022 / 04:26 PM IST

    Oppo is gearing up to launch new foldable smartphones in China soon. The Oppo Find N is the only foldable smartphone from the company so far. However, that could change soon as Oppo is gearing up to unveil the Find N2 and the Find N2 Flip, which will debut as the company’s first clamshell folding smartphone.

    Oppo Find N2 Expected Specifications

    Tipster Digital Chat Station recently shared leaked details about the Oppo Find N2’s specifications. According to the tipster, the Find N2 will be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset as opposed to the newer Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The chip will be paired with 12GB of RAM. The phone will run Android 13 with the ColorOS 13 skin on top.

    The Oppo Find N2 is also expected to feature a main 7.1-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone could also sport a 5.54-inch AMOLED cover display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The handset could opt for a triple-rear camera setup that includes a 50 MP primary sensor, a 48 MP ultrawide lens, and a 32 MP telephoto unit. The handset is also expected to pack a 4,520 mAh battery.

    Oppo Find N2 Flip Expected Specifications 

    The Oppo Find N2 Flip, on the other hand, is rumoured to feature a 6.8-inch OLED panel with a clamshell folding design, like the Galaxy Z Flip 4 (Review). The Find N2 Flip specifications were also recently leaked by tipster Ice Universe. The handset could use a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 or a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset. Oppo’s first Flip smartphone is rumoured to have a 6.8-inch OLED display and a 3.26-inch OLED cover screen.

    The Oppo Find N2 Flip is also rumoured to opt for a 50 MP dual camera setup on the back and a 32 MP selfie camera. The handset will pack a 4,300 mAh battery. We should get more details about the Oppo Find N2 Flip and Find N2 soon as the company gears up to launch the two devices in China.

    Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Review: A foldable smartphone with no equal

    Oppo Find N Hands-On Review
    first published: Dec 2, 2022 04:26 pm