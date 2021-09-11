MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsPhotosTechnology

The Tech Weekender: Top news from the world of technology this week

Apple's vs Epic Games ruling, Vivo's flagship X70 series debut, Facebook's smart glasses, and more

Moneycontrol News
September 11, 2021 / 02:04 PM IST
A U.S. judge on Friday issued a ruling in "Fortnite" creator Epic Games' antitrust lawsuit against Apple Inc, striking down some of Apple's restrictions on how developers can collect payments in apps. The ruling says that Apple cannot bar developers from providing buttons or links in their apps that direct customers to other ways to pay outside of Apple's own in-app purchase system, which charges developers commissions of up to 30 percent. The ruling also said that Apple cannot ban developers from communicating with customers via contact information that the developers obtained when customers signed up within the app.
Russia's foreign ministry said on Friday it had summoned U.S. Ambassador John Sullivan to meet Russian Deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov over alleged interference in the September parliamentary election. Russia has "undeniable proof" that tech giants, based in the United States, violated Russian laws ahead of the coming election, the foreign ministry said in a statement. It did not specify what companies and violations it referred to.
Vivo officially dropped its flagship X70 series in China this week. The Vivo X70, X70 Pro, and X70 Pro+ arrive with improved cameras with the X series trademark Gimbal stabilisation. The X70 and X70 Pro bring mid-range specifications, while the X70 Pro+ offers a full-fledged flagship experience. The Vivo X70 Pro+ also features a couple of firsts for the company by offering a 2K E5 AMOLED panel and an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. For more details, head on over to the link.
Facebook and Ray-Ban have partnered to launch a new line of smart glasses called Smart Stories. The glasses have dual integrated 5MP cameras that let you snap photos and record 30-second video clips. The glasses have LED lights that turn on, they also have open-ear speakers built-in to take calls and listen to music along with a three-microphone array for voice transmission during audio calls and videos. The glasses use beamforming technology and a custom noise isolation algorithm that enhance the calling experience and make listening to music comparable to dedicated audio headsets.
Reliance officially confirmed that the JioPhone Next will begin rolling out before Diwali, which is taking place on November 4. The phone is set to be the most affordable 4G smartphone in India. During its announcement, Jio noted that the delay was connected to the global semiconductor shortage. While the company hasn’t confirmed it just yet, leaks suggests that the phone will costs Rs 3,499 in India.
PlayStation Studios, Sony's suite of first-party development houses for the PlayStation consoles, has welcomed its fourteenth member. UK-based studio Firespite, best known for games like The Persistence and collaborations with Team Asobi for PSVR enhanced titles like The PlayRoom, is now officially a Sony first-party development house. This is Sony's third acquisition this year following Housemarque and Nixxes.
Realme launched two smartphones in its 8 series in India this week. The Realme 8s 5G and Realme 8i arrived in India’s sub-20K segment with the former offering the first MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, while the latter opts for a MediaTek Helio G96 chip. Realme 8i features a starting price of Rs 13,999, while the Realme 8s 5G is priced at Rs 17,999. Realme also launched its first tablet in India in the form of the Realme Pad. The Realme Pad features a starting price of Rs 13,999 in India. For more details, head on over to the link.
Tags: #Apple #Epic Games #Facebook #Jio Phones #Realme #reliance jio #Slideshow #smartphones #Vivo
first published: Sep 11, 2021 02:00 pm

