MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Make the Most of Stock Market Highs with CK Narayan - Watch live on 15th Sep, 4.00 pm. Register Here
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

JioPhone Next to launch ahead of Diwali

JioPhone Next was initially scheduled to be launched on September 10 on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Moneycontrol News
September 10, 2021 / 10:34 AM IST

Jio and Google said on September 10 that the JioPhone Next would be launched in time for Diwali.

The affordable smartphone was initially scheduled to be launched on September 10 on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Jio and Google said the companies have made "considerable progress" towards launching the smartphone.

"Both companies have begun testing JioPhone Next with a limited set of users for further refinement and are actively working to make it available more widely in time for the Diwali festive season. This additional time will also help mitigate the current industry-wide, global semiconductor shortages," Jio and Google said in a joint statement.

JioPhone Next will be powered by an optimised version of the Android Operating System, and include features such as Google Assistant, automatic read-aloud and language translation for any on-screen text, a smart camera with India-centric filters.

Close

Related stories

Users will also be able to check latest cricket scores and weather updates,  ask Google Assistant to play music on Jio Saavn or check their balance on My Jio.

The price of the 4G smartphone has not yet been revealed.

At the Reliance Industries AGM on June 24, Chairman Mukesh Ambani had  said JioPhone Next will be the "most affordable smartphone globally."

Disclaimer: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Jio #Reliance Industries
first published: Sep 10, 2021 07:24 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Know the taxation rules for interest earned on EPF contribution of over Rs 2.5 lakh

Simply Save | Know the taxation rules for interest earned on EPF contribution of over Rs 2.5 lakh

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.