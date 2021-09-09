Sony's PlayStation brand acquires Firespite Ltd

Firespite is now part of Sony's first party PlayStation studios

PlayStation Studios, Sony's suite of first party development houses for the PlayStation consoles, has now welcomed its fourteenth member.

UK-based studio Firespite, best known for games like The Persistence and collaborations with Team Asobi for PSVR enhanced titles like The PlayRoom, is now officially a Sony first party development house.



Another incredibly talented team of creative minds joins the PlayStation Studios family today. Welcome @FirespriteGamespic.twitter.com/7nuvExJ4fO

This is Sony's third acquisition this year following Housemarque and Nixxes

"Firesprite is a creative and ambitious studio that is exceptional at building incredible experiences that truly showcase the potential of our hardware," read the official blog post on PlayStation.

"The team’s technical and creative capabilities will be paramount to growing our stellar catalogue of exclusive games, and I think you’ll be excited for what’s to come."

Like Nixxes and Housemarque, Firespite and Sony had already collaborated previously on several games together and quite a few employees of Firespite were previously part of Sony's first party SIE Studio Liverpool before it was shut down.

"We’ve had the pleasure of working with many talented developers and publishers across the industry and PlayStation in particular has been a friend and co-development partner for the best part of a decade," said Graeme Ankers, Managing Director of Firespite.

"Now, as a first party studio, we know we have the full support of PlayStation in furthering our heritage of combining creativity and technical innovation to offer some truly unique experiences for PlayStation fans," Ankers added.