Sony PlayStation acquires Nixxes Software, studio known for their PC Ports

Moneycontrol News
July 04, 2021 / 02:54 PM IST
Dutch development house Nixxes Software is best known for the multitude of PC Ports that they have worked on. The developer is regarded for their work on handling PC Ports for Crystal Dynamics, IO Interactive and Eidos Interactive.

PlayStation Studio head Herman Hulst announced the acquisition through a twitter post and said that the development studio helped Guerrilla with Killzone Shadowfall and got it ready in time for the PlayStation 4 launch.

While it is too early to speculate, Sony's recent interest in cultivating an audience on PC with ports for Horizon Zero Dawn and Days Gone point towards more in the pipeline and Nixxes probably will be handling the ports.

On a separate note, Nixxes had put out a job listing on twitter for Game Director back in August 2020, so Sony could be grooming the studio for more original games on the platform? Hard to say.

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Microsoft #PC Gaming #Sony PlayStation #Windows
first published: Jul 4, 2021 02:50 pm

