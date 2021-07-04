Sony PlayStation acquires Nixxes Software, studio known for their PC Ports

Sony has acquired dutch development house Nixxes Software

Dutch development house Nixxes Software is best known for the multitude of PC Ports that they have worked on. The developer is regarded for their work on handling PC Ports for Crystal Dynamics, IO Interactive and Eidos Interactive.



Excited to announce that the talented Dutch studio Nixxes Software will be joining PlayStation Studios. It's a real pleasure to welcome a team with such deep technical expertise and vast experience to the @Playstation family. Huge congrats to everyone @NixxesSoftware!

— Hermen Hulst (@hermenhulst) July 1, 2021

PlayStation Studio head Herman Hulst announced the acquisition through a twitter post and said that the development studio helped Guerrilla with Killzone Shadowfall and got it ready in time for the PlayStation 4 launch.

While it is too early to speculate, Sony's recent interest in cultivating an audience on PC with ports for Horizon Zero Dawn and Days Gone point towards more in the pipeline and Nixxes probably will be handling the ports.



We are looking for a Game Director! Come join us in Utrecht, the Netherlands!https://t.co/4mxoKKb59u

— Nixxes Software (@NixxesSoftware) August 28, 2020

On a separate note, Nixxes had put out a job listing on twitter for Game Director back in August 2020, so Sony could be grooming the studio for more original games on the platform? Hard to say.