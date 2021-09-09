Realme 8i, Realme 8s 5G launched in India with MediaTek chipsets, 5,000 mAh battery, Triple Cameras: Check Price, Specs, Availability

Realme has officially taken the lid off two new smartphones in its number series. The Realme 8i and Realme 8s 5G arrive with MediaTek chipsets, high-refresh-rate displays, triple cameras on the back as well as fast-charging support.

Realme 8s 5G, Realme 8i Price in India

The Realme 8s 5G is priced at Rs 17,999 for the 6GB/128GB model, while the 8GB/128GB variant will set you back Rs 19,999. The Realme 8i is priced at Rs 13,999 in India for the 4GB/64GB model, while it is also available in a 6GB/128GB configuration for Rs 15,999. The Realme 8s 5G will be available in Universal Blue and Purple colour options. The Realme 8i is available in Space Black and Space Purple.

The Realme 8s will be available starting September 13, while the Realme 8i will go on sale on September 14. Both phones will be available from 12:00 pm (noon) IST through Flipkart, Realme.com, and other mainline channels.

Realme 8s 5G Specifications

The Realme 8s 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM. The phone also comes with 128GB of storage, 5GB of which can be used a virtual RAM through Realme’s Dynamic RAM Expansion. The Realme 8s packs a 5000 mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. It runs on Android 11 with Realme UI on top.

The device sports a 6.5-inch FHD+ IPS LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. For optics, the Realme 8s 5G gets a 64 MP triple-camera setup with a 2 MP depth sensor, and a 2 MP macro unit. The phone also opts for a 16 MP selfie camera. Connectivity options include 4G, 5G, Wi-Fi, a USB Type-C port, and more.

Realme 8i Specifications

The Realme 8i is powered by a MediaTek Helio G96 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM. The phone comes with up to 128GB of storage, 4GB of which can be used as virtual RAM. It sports a 6.5-inch FHD+ IPS LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It runs on Android 11 with Realme UI on top.

For optics, the phone boasts a triple-camera setup with a 50 MP primary sensor, a 2 MP depth sensor, and a 2 MP macro unit. The phone gets a 16 MP selfie camera. It also packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. Connectivity options include 4G, Wi-Fi, a USB Type-C port, and more. The Realme 8i also opts for a side-mounted fingerprint reader.