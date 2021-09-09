MARKET NEWS

Technology

Vivo X70, Vivo X70 Pro launched with 120Hz AMOLED Display, Improved Cameras: Check price, specs

The Vivo X70 and X70 Pro share similar specs with the key difference between the two phones being the number of cameras on the back.

Moneycontrol News
September 09, 2021 / 09:01 PM IST

Vivo has officially unveiled its flagship X70 series in China. While the Vivo X70 Pro+ offers a full-fledged flagship experience, the Vivo X70 and X70 Pro are premium mid-rangers. The Vivo X70 and X70 Pro share similar specs with the key difference between the two phones being the number of cameras on the back.

Vivo X70, Vivo X70 Pro Price

The Vivo X70 Pro is priced at CNY 4,299 (Roughly Rs 49,000) for the base 8GB/128GB model. However, the Vivo X70 Pro is also available in 8GB/256GB and 12GB/256GB configurations for CNY 4,599 (Roughly Rs 52,400) and CNY 4,799 (Roughly Rs 54,700), respectively. However, the Pro variant also has a top-end 12GB/512GB variant for CNY 5,299 (Roughly Rs 60,400).

The Vivo X70 is priced at CNY 3,699 (Roughly Rs 42,150) for the base 8GB/128GB model. However, the Vivo X70 is also available in 8GB/256GB and 12GB/256GB configurations for CNY 3,999 (Roughly Rs 45,570) and CNY 4,299 (Roughly Rs 49,000), respectively. Both devices are available in Nebula, Monologue, and Black colour options.

Vivo X70, X70 Pro Specifications

The Vivo X70 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM. The phone also comes with up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The device sports a 6.56-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It packs a 4,400 mAh battery with 44W fast-charging support.

For optics, the X70 boasts a 40 MP Sony IMX766V primary sensor paired with a 12 MP ultrawide camera and a 12 MP portrait lens. The handset also gets a 32 MP selfie camera with an f/2.45 aperture. The Vivo X70 runs Android 11-based OriginOS 1.0.

The Vivo X70 Pro, on the other hand, uses an Exynos 1080 SoC and comes with the same RAM options as the vanilla X70. You also get more storage and a slightly larger 4,450 mAh battery. The Vivo X70 Pro boasts a 50 MP primary IMX766V sensor, a 12 MP ultrawide lens, and a 12 MP telephoto camera with 2x zoom, and an 8 MP periscope lens with 5x optical zoom. The X70 Pro comes with the same custom V1 ISP found on the X70 Pro+.
Tags: #smartphones #Vivo
first published: Sep 9, 2021 09:01 pm

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.