Russia blames US tech giants for interference in election

Russia has "undeniable proof" that tech giants, based in the United States, violated Russian laws ahead of the coming election, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Reuters
September 10, 2021 / 10:40 PM IST
Russia did not specify what companies and violations it referred to (Image: Reuters)

Russia did not specify what companies and violations it referred to (Image: Reuters)

Russia's foreign ministry said on Friday it had summoned U.S. Ambassador John Sullivan to meet Russian Deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov over alleged interference in the September parliamentary election.

Russia has "undeniable proof" that tech giants, based in the United States, violated Russian laws ahead of the coming election, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

It did not specify what companies and violations it referred to.

"In this regard it was stated that interference in the internal affairs of our country was absolutely unacceptable," the statement said.

The U.S. Embassy in Russia and the State Department did not immediately reply for a request for comments.

Russia said earlier this month that it may treat as election meddling refusals by Apple and Google to remove Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's app from their online stores.

Navalny and his allies promote a tactical voting plan, which requires followers to support candidates who are judged to have the best chance of defeating the ruling United Russia party in local elections campaigns.
first published: Sep 10, 2021 10:40 pm

