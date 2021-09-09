Realme Pad launched in India with MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, WUXGA+ Display

Chinese device maker Realme has unveiled its first tablet in India. The Realme Pad brings a high-resolution display, a MediaTek chipset, and a sizeable battery all in a slim form factor. The company also launched two Bluetooth speakers alongside the Realme Pad and two Realme phones.

Realme Pad Price in India

The Realme Pad is priced at Rs 13,999 for the Wi-Fi-only base 3GB/32GB model. Additionally, the Wi-Fi + LTE model are available in 3GB/32GB and 4GB/64GB configurations for Rs 15,999 and Rs 17,999, respectively.

Realme’s tablet will go on sale on September 16 at 12:00 noon on Flipkart, Realme.com, and other major retailers. However, the Wi-Fi-only model will go on sale in India at a later date. The Realme Pad is available in Real Gold and Real Grey colours.

Realme Pad Specifications

The Realme Pad is powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 SoC paired with up to 4GB of RAM. The tablet also comes with up to 64GB of storage on board that can be expanded. One of the tablet’s biggest highlights is its 10.4-inch WUXGA+ (2,000*1,200 pixels) display with an 82.5 percent screen-to-body ratio. The Realme Pad features two 8 MP cameras, one on the front and the other on the back.

The Realme Pad also boasts four dynamic speakers that support Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res audio technologies. You also get dual microphones to enable noise cancellation during video calls. The tablet packs a 7,100mAh battery that supports 18W quick charging and supports reverse charging via OTG cable.

The Realme Pad comes with an aluminium body that weighs 440 grams and measures 6.9mm thick. The tablet also runs on Android 11 with the new Realme UI for Pad skin on top.

Realme Cobble, Pocket Bluetooth Speakers

The Realme Cobble Bluetooth Speaker is priced at Rs 1,799 (Introductory Price Rs 1,499), while the Pocket Bluetooth Speaker costs Rs 1,099 (Introductory Price Rs 999). The Realme Cobble Bluetooth Speaker is available in Metal Black and Electronic Blue colours, while the Pocket Bluetooth Speaker is available in Classic Black and Dessert White colour options. The speakers will be available on September 15 at 12:00 noon through Flipkart, Realme.com, and offline retailers.