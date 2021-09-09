Vivo X70 Pro+ launched with Snapdragon 888+ SoC, 2K 120Hz AMOLED Display, Custom V1 Image Processor

Vivo recently launched its X70 series in China. And while the Vivo X70 and X70 Pro deliver middling specs, the top-end X70 Pro+ is a top-of-the-line smartphone equipped with a flagship chipset, a class-leading display, solid stabilisation across all four camera lenses on the back, super-fast wired and wireless charging, and an IP rating.

Vivo X70 Pro+ Price

The Vivo X70 Pro+ is priced at CNY 5,499 (Roughly Rs 62,670) for the base 8GB/256GB model. Additionally, the X70 Pro+ is also available in 12GB/256GB and 12GB/512GB configurations, which will set you back CNY 5,999 (Roughly Rs 68,360) and CNY 6,999 (Roughly Rs 79,750), respectively.

Vivo X70 Pro+ Specifications

The Vivo X70 Pro+ is powered by the Snapdragon 888+ mobile platform paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The phone also comes with 256GB and 512GB UFS 3.1 storage options. It packs a 4,500 mAh battery with 55W fast-charging support and 50W wireless charging support. It runs Android 11 based on OriginOS 1.0.

The Vivo X70 Pro+ sports a 6.78-inch QHD+ (3200*1440 pixels) AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and noticeable curvature on the edges. Additionally, the screen has a 120Hz refresh rate and a 300Hz touch sampling rate. The device uses an LTPO panel, which means it can automatically adjust the refresh rate between 1Hz and 120Hz.

The biggest and most noticeable aspect of the X70 Pro+ is the addition of a new rear camera setup. The setup uses a main 50 MP Samsung GN1 sensor with OIS and an f/1.57 aperture, a 48 MP Sony IMX598 ultrawide shooter with Gimbal Stabilisation, an 8 MP pericope lens with 5x optical zoom and OIS, and lastly, a 12 MP portrait camera with OIS.

It is worth noting that all four rear camera sensors have some sort of optical image stabilisation, which is rare for any smartphone. The lenses also feature ZEISS T anti-reflective coating. The phone also has a custom V1 chip that handles image processing. On the front, you get the same 32 MP selfie camera with an f/2.45 aperture.

The Vivo X70 Pro+ now comes with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. The phone is available in a vegan leather finish and comes in Orange and Blue colours, while you can also opt for a standard Black finish.