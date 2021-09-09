MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Make the Most of Stock Market Highs with CK Narayan - Watch live on 15th Sep, 4.00 pm. Register Here
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Vivo X70 Pro+ launched with Snapdragon 888+ SoC, 2K 120Hz AMOLED Display, Custom V1 Image Processor

The Vivo X70 Pro+ is priced at CNY 5,499 (Roughly Rs 62,670) for the base 8GB/256GB model.

Moneycontrol News
September 09, 2021 / 08:31 PM IST

Vivo recently launched its X70 series in China. And while the Vivo X70 and X70 Pro deliver middling specs, the top-end X70 Pro+ is a top-of-the-line smartphone equipped with a flagship chipset, a class-leading display, solid stabilisation across all four camera lenses on the back, super-fast wired and wireless charging, and an IP rating.

Vivo X70 Pro+ Price 

The Vivo X70 Pro+ is priced at CNY 5,499 (Roughly Rs 62,670) for the base 8GB/256GB model. Additionally, the X70 Pro+ is also available in 12GB/256GB and 12GB/512GB configurations, which will set you back CNY 5,999 (Roughly Rs 68,360) and CNY 6,999 (Roughly Rs 79,750), respectively.

Vivo X70 Pro+ Specifications 

The Vivo X70 Pro+ is powered by the Snapdragon 888+ mobile platform paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The phone also comes with 256GB and 512GB UFS 3.1 storage options. It packs a 4,500 mAh battery with 55W fast-charging support and 50W wireless charging support. It runs Android 11 based on OriginOS 1.0.

Close

Related stories

The Vivo X70 Pro+ sports a 6.78-inch QHD+ (3200*1440 pixels) AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and noticeable curvature on the edges. Additionally, the screen has a 120Hz refresh rate and a 300Hz touch sampling rate. The device uses an LTPO panel, which means it can automatically adjust the refresh rate between 1Hz and 120Hz.

The biggest and most noticeable aspect of the X70 Pro+ is the addition of a new rear camera setup. The setup uses a main 50 MP Samsung GN1 sensor with OIS and an f/1.57 aperture, a 48 MP Sony IMX598 ultrawide shooter with Gimbal Stabilisation, an 8 MP pericope lens with 5x optical zoom and OIS, and lastly, a 12 MP portrait camera with OIS.

It is worth noting that all four rear camera sensors have some sort of optical image stabilisation, which is rare for any smartphone. The lenses also feature ZEISS T anti-reflective coating. The phone also has a custom V1 chip that handles image processing. On the front, you get the same 32 MP selfie camera with an f/2.45 aperture.

The Vivo X70 Pro+ now comes with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. The phone is available in a vegan leather finish and comes in Orange and Blue colours, while you can also opt for a standard Black finish.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #smartphones #Vivo
first published: Sep 9, 2021 08:31 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Know the taxation rules for interest earned on EPF contribution of over Rs 2.5 lakh

Simply Save | Know the taxation rules for interest earned on EPF contribution of over Rs 2.5 lakh

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.