Flipkart Black Friday Sale is Live: Here are the best deals on mobile phones

Flipkart Black Friday Sale is set to end on November 30. Carlsen Martin Flipkart’s Black Friday sale is underway, bringing big discounts to smartphones across different price range. The sale is bringing impressive discounts to smartphones from different brands, including Xiaomi, Samsung, Oppo, Realme, Apple, and Motorola, among other brands. Apart from the discounts, Flipkart is also offering 5 percent cashback on EMI transactions using SBI credit cards. Here are the best smartphone deals on Flipkart’s Black Friday sale. Samsung Galaxy S20+ | Rs 49,999 | The Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus is one of the best flagship smartphones available in India. Considering its current price, the S20+ delivers a full-blown flagship experience at a very reasonable price. Asus ROG Phone 3 | Rs 46,999 | If you fancy gaming smartphones; then the ROG Phone 3 is the way to go. The ROG Phone 3 is now available from Rs 46,999 for the base 8GB/128GB configuration. Beyond being a super-powerful gaming phone, the ROG Phone 3 also has the makings of a value-added flagship. Apple iPhone SE (2020) | Rs 32,999 | Looking to upgrade your old Apple device without breaking the bank? Then the iPhone SE (2020) is the right way to go. The new iPhone SE (2020) is now down to Rs 32,999 for the base variant. The iPhone SE (2020) brings a flagship chipset, an IP rating, and primary camera with OIS at an excellent price. Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ | Rs 54,999 | Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ | You can also buy the Galaxy Note 10+ with 12GB of RAM and 256GB for Rs 54,999. The Galaxy Note 10+ is a full-blown flagship with stylus support. LG G8X ThinQ | Rs 27,999 | Foldable smartphones offer the best of innovation at the highest prices. However, the LG G8X brings the dual-screen experience at a much more affordable price. While the LG G8X is not a foldable smartphone, it does pack some serious specs and comes with a dual-screen attachment. Realme X3 Series | Rs 22,999 | Realme X3 Series | The Realme X3 series has also received price cuts. The Realme X3 is now priced at Rs 22,999, while the Realme X3 SuperZoom will set you back as low as Rs 23,999. The Realme X3 series features most of the same specifications as the Realme X50 Pro but settles for the 4G Snapdragon 855+ SoC. Samsung Galaxy A70s | Rs 17,999 | Another mid-range phone to get a massive price cut is the Galaxy A70s. The phone packs a massive OLED panel, a triple-camera setup, and a sizeable battery at a very reasonable price. Realme Narzo 20 Pro | Rs 13,999 | Another good phone to consider if you are on a budget is the Realme Narzo 20 Pro. The Narzo 20 Pro offers a quad-camera setup, a high-refresh-rate display, and super-fast 65W charging on a budget. Moto G9 | Rs 9,999 | If you are looking for a good budget phone with a strong spec sheet, the Motorola G9 is the right way to go. The Motorola G9 was launched in India in August for Rs 11,499. The G9 also offers Motorola’s excellent software in the sub-10K segment. Google Pixel 4a & Moto G 5G | A few more phones to consider during the sale is the Pixel 4a and the Moto G 5G, the former offering a flagship camera experience at a mid-range price and the latter set to debut as India’s most affordable 5G phone. First Published on Nov 26, 2020 08:38 pm